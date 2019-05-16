Women Comprise Nearly Half Of Individual Contributors To Trump’s Re-Election Campaign

We can expect Democrats to, once again, revive the “war on women” mantra against Republicans in 2020. It served them well in 2012, but hasn’t worked very well since then. They keep trying though.

They’re going to have a hard time pretending that Republicans hate women and that all women are Democrats next year after it was revealed last week that women make up nearly half of the individual contributions to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign for the first three months of 2019.

The New York Post reported that “More than 45 percent of the itemized individual contributions to Trump’s campaign for the first three months of the year came from women, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in US contests.”

This added up to nearly $1.5 million in contributions to Trump from women. Male donors provided just about $1.8 million for a total of more than $3.2 million. – READ MORE