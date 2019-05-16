Barr Trolls Pelosi at the Capitol: ‘Madam Speaker, Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?’

Attorney General William Barr asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) if she brought “handcuffs” for him Wednesday at the Capitol, following her accusing him of lying to Congress earlier this month.

According to multiple reporters, Barr approached Pelosi following the National Peace Officers Memorial Service in Washington, shook her hand, and asked, “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” Pelosi smiled and said the House Sergeant at Arms was present if an arrest was necessary, to which Barr laughed and walked away.

Some congressional Democrats have called for Barr to be jailed after the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold him in contempt when he ignored a subpoena for the unredacted Russia report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Pelosi joked about the Capitol jail last week when asked whether Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin should be arrested for failing to hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns.