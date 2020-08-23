Woman Who Stole 7-Year-Old’s Trump Hat Is Arrested For That and A Lot More

The viral video is disturbing. In it, a seven-year-old boy and his mom chase a woman and her friend to retrieve the boy’s Trump hat that she’s just stolen off his head. The hateful woman mocks and toys with the boy. It is by any definition a gratuitous act of hate.

A woman has been arrested after our @TrumpStudents Viral video of 7 Year-old Riley getting his @realDonaldTrump hat stolen by vicious Joe Biden supporters. Olivia Winslow is being charged with:

Robbery (Second Degree)

Conspiracy (Second Degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child pic.twitter.com/5kwNgRxDOV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2020

Now 21-year-old Oliva Winslow is arrested and charged by the Wilmington, Delaware police department for second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident captured on tape happened outside the Chase Center in Wilmington on Thursday night, the last night of the Democratic National Convention. – READ MORE

