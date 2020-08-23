Biden accused of plagiarism in DNC acceptance speech

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been accused of plagiarizing a part of his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Similar allegations arose during his failed 1988 campaign for the White House.

Several Canadians took to Twitter calling foul during the broadcast of Biden’s speech Thursday night, accusing Biden of lifting the words of departed liberal Canadian politician Jack Layton, who passed away in 2011.

CBS News Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta noted, “A number of Canadians are struck by the similar parting words of Biden’s speech to the final words of Jack Layton’s farewell letter before his death.”

The reporter provided a side-by-side of the excerpts.

In Biden’s speech, he said, “For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment. This is our mission.”

Layton’s quote read, “My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. So let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic. And we’ll change the world.” – READ MORE

