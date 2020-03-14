Woman Who Recovered From Coronavirus Says Hysteria ‘Out Of Control’

Jerri Jorgensen, who contracted the coronavirus while on a cruise ship but has since recovered, says hysteria surrounding the virus has “gotten out of control.”

“My case was I had a slight fever the night before they took me off the cruise ship — very slight, it wasn’t even 100 degrees,” Jorgensen told “Fox & Friends.” “Felt a little bit off for about two to three hours and that was my only symptom throughout the whole time — the whole quarantine up to now.”

Jorgensen went through a full quarantine and got better. But after she went to her gym to work out, the gym’s management called her to tell her to stay away to keep the “senior citizens” safe.

“I go, ‘I am a senior citizen! Wait, what about me?’” Jorgensen said. “And I am the safest one in the gym, probably the safest one in Utah because I’ve been through quarantine and tested more than once negative.”

“And I have a letter from the Centers for Disease Control, so it is what it is,” she added. – READ MORE

