Maxine Waters Says Trump Is A ‘Liar’ Who ‘Needs To Shut His Mouth’ About Coronavirus

Congresswoman Maxine Waters told CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is a “liar,” who should “shut his mouth” when it comes to the subject of the coronavirus outbreak.

Waters said, “It’s been said over and over again that you cannot trust this president. Not only is he a liar, he does not believe in anything scientific.”

“So the President of the United States cannot be relied upon,” she added. “Someone said he needs to be quiet.”

“He needs to shut his mouth,” Waters said. “And he should do that and allow CDC and NIH and others to deal with this issue and to help us through it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --