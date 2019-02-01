Woman Who Founded Conservative Dating App Tells Women: ‘Close Your Legs, Please’

An Idaho woman who founded a dating app for conservatives has some succinct advice for women: “Close your legs, please.”

Christy Edwards Lawton, the founder of Righter, an app aimed for “men who are men” and women who are “feminine, not feminist,” says she has 20,000 global users after launching in December. She came up with the idea after meeting a model at a conservative fundraiser who reminded her of Melania Trump, whom she greatly admires. Speaking to The Daily Mail , she said of Melania:

She is literally an angel. I mean, she is. We are so fortunate to have her as a First Lady … she’s done every single thing possible to support her husband, one of the best presidents we have had in office. I just think she’s phenomenal. I just think she’s absolutely breathtakingly beautiful. Who are you going to put on the cover of Vogue? She has every single freaking stylist and fashion designer, flawlessly – and she wears the Christian Louboutin heels like a boss on the lawn of the White House. Who pulls that off?

The Righter app says men have to pay when they go on dates with women; Lawton reasons that women usually spend money making themselves beautiful for the date. She is blunt about the proliferation of genders assumed by current political correctness, stating, “Men are men; there’s not 21 genders on Righter.”

Lawton stated, "So the principle of the app was always conservative principles. What was just interesting, after Donald Trump got elected, was the toxic environment that we were in." She commented on the casual sex that is redolent in the modern era, asserting, "I think it started with TV; I think porno being so accessible on your phone, that definitely helped. I think that the apps, the dating apps, Tinder, definitely escalated it and made it so easy. But again, I have to say here, there is a responsibility on women: Close your legs, please. Here's the issue: If men can get it that easily, and if you're repeatedly giving it to them that easily, it's supply and demand. Guys, this is economics 101. Sexonomics"