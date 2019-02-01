Trump Drops DACA Deal, Says GOP Is ‘Wasting Their Time’ On Border Security Talks

President Donald Trump announced in a Daily Caller interview published Thursday morning that he’s reconsidering offering Democrats an extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (or DACA) Act, in return for funding a portion of the border wall, to the tune of $5 billion.

Trump indicated in his interview that he’d prefer to allow current litigation challenging both the constitutionality of the act itself and the constitutionality of his repeal to make its way through the courts before he offers any concessions on the Act, even if it means he may not get the border wall funding he’s looking for in the next round of budget negotiations.

“I could see myself doing something for DACA but I want to find out what the Supreme Court is going to do first,” Trump told the Caller, adding that he believes its “highly unlikely” that the issue will come up.

This is a significant change from just 10 days ago, when the Trump White House offered a three-year extension on DACA, in order to protect illegal immigrants from deportation actions while the Act made its way through the courts, in return for partial border wall funding. That “compromise,” offered just before the White House copped to a three week “continuing resolution” on the budget, was suppsed to entice Democrats into an eleventh hour deal, but didn’t.

Trump’s sudden lack of interest in a DACA deal might signal an unwillingness on the part of the White House to settle for anything less than complete border wall funding, something Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday morning would not be part of any eventual budget deal.

Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019