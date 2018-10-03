Woman Who Confronted Jeff Flake in Elevator Leads Soros-Funded Activist Group

New York — Ana Maria Archila, One Of The Two Women Who Confronted Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake In An Elevator On Friday, Helps Lead A Progressive Organization Funded By Billionaire George Soros That Heads An $80 Million Activist Effort Characterized As Part Of The Anti-trump “resistance” Movement.

Archila and a second woman, 23-year-old Maria Gallagher, both said that they survived sexual assault when they challenged Flake as he entered an elevator prior to his Senate Judiciary Committee vote on whether to approve the nomination of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Archila is not just an ordinary concerned citizen. She is a professional activist. She serves as co-executive director at the Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and maintains the same position as the group’s activist arm, the Center for Popular Democracy Action.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Archila penned a piece posted on the CPD's website taking credit for actions that left Flake "visibly shaken:"

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake admitted in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the FBI investigation – the one he called for – into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh will probably do nothing to clarify what we already know.

“What are the chances that we are going to be in exactly the same place a week from now?” Scott Pelley asked Flake.

"What are the chances that we are going to be in exactly the same place a week from now?" Scott Pelley asked Flake.

"There's a chance and we knew that. And some of our colleagues said that, 'We'll be back here one week from now. It'll be worse,'" Flake said. "There will be other outrageous allegations that come forward, the FBI will talk to people who don't want to talk anymore. We won't be any better off. There is a chance that that will happen. I do think that we can make progress."