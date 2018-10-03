Woman Claimed 4 Dentists Raped Her; Video Evidence Results In Dropped Charges

Prosecutors for the state of Nevada dropped all charges that were filed against four men — three of whom are brothers — after a woman falsely accused them of raping her in late July.

The unnamed woman claimed that Ali Badkoobehi, Poria Edalat, Saman Edalat and Sina Edalat had repeatedly raped her in a hotel suite at the Wynn after she met one of the men at the hotel bar, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She told investigators that Badkoobehi pushed her into a chair and then forced himself on top of her before the three other men entered the suite and took turns raping her. According to the report, the woman said she tried to resist, “but she was too intoxicated and overwhelmed because of how many people were attacking her and she could not fight back.”

In a short hearing on Monday, state prosecutors dropped all charges against the four men — which included sex assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and first-degree kidnapping — after video evidence emerged that cleared the men of the allegations made against them.

"Badkoobehi's attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath said video showed that the allegations were false and the sex was consensual," the Review-Journal reports. "Craig Hendricks, who represents Poria Edalat, said prosecutors were presented exculpatory video evidence that showed 'extremely different' circumstances than what was initially reported to authorities."