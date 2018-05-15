Woman Guilty in Disturbing Baby Porn Case Linked to Creeps; Claimed She was “Pervert Hunter” on Web

A federal jury has found an Arizona woman guilty of receiving, advertising, and distributing child pornography involving an infant.

Sarah Melisa Cox, a 41-year-old Clarkdale woman, claimed in a Phoenix New Times interview that she was an experienced hacker and was trying to hunt perverts online.

She also claimed that her teenage daughter had accessed incriminating sexually explicit images involving a 1-year-old girl and had been communicating with a Colorado pedophile.

The jury agreed with prosecutors that Cox had exchanged emails and images with the Colorado pervert herself. That man, Richard Hennis, was sentenced to 27 years in prison last year for encouraging fellow Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident Brandi Leonard to molest her baby and send him photos of the act, which she did. Leonard received 20 years for the crimes. Hennis also sent the photos to Cox, who communicated with him in her online persona, “Jade Jeckel,” on the Kik instant-messaging app.

In emailed conversations that New Times made public in 2016, “Jeckel” offered to “get” and molest a friend’s 3-year-old girl during conversations with Hennis, who’s screen name was “funguy4u2usethat,” in November and December 2015.

“I thought about getting my friend’s 3 yr old girl,” Cox messaged Hennis on November 29, 2015, and then, minutes later, “I’m going to get the 3 yr old.”

“When?”

“ASAP,” Cox replied, adding that she intended to “touch” the toddler and perform oral sex on her.

READ MORE: