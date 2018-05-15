DOJ: Sessions & Wray Refuse to Investigate John Kerry for Shadow Negotiations With Iran, Violations of Logan Act

Calls within the Justice Department and FBI to investigate John Kerry for conducting his own foreign negotiations with Iran counter to the Trump administration have reportedly fallen on deaf ears, DOJ sources said.

A high-ranking Justice Department official said Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray have no interest in pursuing the recent actions of Kerry, the former secretary of state.

“Dead end,” the official said. “There was interest but the current direction is to not pursue anything with Kerry related to (recent talks with) Iran.”

Even President Trump called for an inquiry into Kerry’s shadow diplomacy, aimed at saving the Obama administration’s deal with Iran.

The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Trump squashed Obama’s Iran deal last week.

Kerry has been engaging in shadow diplomacy to try to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, a major diplomatic achievement of his, according to a new report.

Over recent months, Kerry has been holding meetings and speaking with big players in the Iran nuclear agreement, who, like Kerry, do not want President Donald Trump to withdraw the US from the deal, The Boston Globe reported.

Citing a person briefed on the meetings, the Globe reported that Kerry had met with Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the United Nations in New York two weeks ago, their second meeting in about two months, to discuss ways of keeping the deal limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program intact.

Kerry has also quietly lobbied members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, placing dozens of phone calls in recent weeks.

The Logan Act forbids U.S. officials from conducting their own foreign policy that is adverse to the policy of the current administration. Each violation is a felony.

It would appear Kerry cleary violated the Logan Act. Multiple times.

But for now, Kerry skates.

What else is new?

Laws don’t apply to The Swamp.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1