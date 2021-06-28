Woke to Broke: MLB Sunday Night Baseball Ratings Crash 49%

Major League Baseball (MLB) chose the wokes over their fans when they relocated the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver.

And, it appears, the fans are letting their feelings be known.

The television ratings for Sunday Night Baseball, MLB’s flagship primetime offering and ESPN’s premier weekend evening broadcast, have sunk 49 percent from last year.

According to Sports Media Watch:

A 7-inning Cardinals-Braves Sunday Night Baseball game averaged just 931,000 viewers on ESPN over the weekend, down 49% from the comparable window in 2019 (Cubs-Dodgers: 1.84M) and the least-watched Sunday night game this season. The game aired opposite an NBA Game 7 (Hawks-Sixers: 6.16M) and partially overlapped with the final round of golf’s U.S. Open.

To put in perspective just how bad this is, consider that even the no good NBA has seen a ratings increase from last year’s pandemic-plagued season. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals saw a 66% increase from the comparable night in 2020. The numbers are still far below what they were in 2019 and the NBA should still be shipped off to China, but even the anthem-kneeling, social-justice loving NBA has had a better ratings season than they had last year.

Now, before anyone starts making excuses for MLB because last weekend’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball had to share the stage with the NBA and the U.S. Open, consider this.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --