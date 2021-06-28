DOJ Sues Georgia Over Controversial Voting Law

The state of Georgia is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over its controversial voting law.

The DOJ is alleging the state is “denying or abridging” the right of Black Georgians to vote.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Kristen Clarke, the head of the department’s Civil Rights Division, made the announcement on Friday.

Garland said, “Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia. Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”

AG Merrick Garland: “Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia. Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color.” pic.twitter.com/SYWNmhHSit — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2021

The Georgia voting law was signed in March by the state’s Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

President Joe Biden previously called the law “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” He also called it “a blatant attack on the right to vote, the Constitution, and good conscience.”- READ MORE

