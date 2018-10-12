‘Woke’ Jimmy Kimmel Revives His Misogynistic Kellyanne Conway Puppet Again (VIDEO)

Feminists’ silence over woke comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s misogynistic treatment of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway is yet more evidence of their hyperpartisan hypocrisy.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel resurrected that disgusting, mangled-face puppet of Conway again, because maligning a conservative woman’s appearance passes for humor in leftist circles.

During the three-minute segment, Kimmel interviewed the White House "spokespuppet" on musician Kanye West's visit with President Trump. This time, not only was Conway presented as a mangle-faced airhead, her head was also shaved to fit into her new "rapper" image.

In his opening monologue Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel, host of “The Tonight Show,” said Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed — as long as there’s a compromise first.

“Hear me out on this,” Kimmel said. “So Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court, OK? Well, in return we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone.” A few members of the audience groaned, so Kimmel added, “No? That’s not good? I thought I had a solution there for a minute.”

Before his hilarious penis-lopping joke, Kimmel said President Trump appears to like Kavanaugh more the more women claim his nominee is guilty of sexual misconduct. "Spoken like a man who has people coming out of the woodwork from 30 years ago," Kimmel said.