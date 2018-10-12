Trump talks to press nearly nonstop as wins pile up: ‘We’ve never had that kind of access’

President Trump, already the most media-accessible president in memory, is talking to journalists almost nonstop as his successes pile up ahead of the midterm elections.

Take Tuesday, for example.

Mr. Trump opened an Oval Office meeting to the press in late morning to accept the resignation of Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations. Such a high-profile departure ordinarily wouldn’t be a positive for the White House, but the president and Mrs. Haley made clear that the separation was friendly. They took questions from journalists for 20 minutes on a variety of subjects.

“Anything else?” the president asked when reporters seemed to be running out of questions.

Veteran journalists can’t remember anything like it.

“In my experience covering White Houses, from Reagan to George W. Bush, we’ve never had that kind of access from a president before,” said Richard Benedetto, a retired White House correspondent who teaches at American University. “He doesn’t get credit for being so accessible. He answers questions all over the place.”

Impromptu give-and-take sessions with the press are rare for most presidents. But Mr. Trump prides himself on being an unconventional president. – READ MORE

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul revealed on Wednesday that the media largely ignored a key detail from the attempted mass murder of Republican lawmakers last year at a baseball field in Virginia.

“There is going to be an assassination if this doesn’t ratchet down” –@RandPaul on the left’s rhetoric pic.twitter.com/9uTZVgajo4 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 10, 2018

Appearing on Fox News’ “FOX & Friends,” Paul condemned the violent rhetoric of the political Left and the Democratic Party and warned that someone is going to end up getting killed if the inflammatory rhetoric doesn’t stop. – READ MORE