Witchcraft Spells Being Cast Following Kavanaugh Confirmation

The witch trial of Justice Brett Kavanaugh has inspired actual witches to cast spells in his name, including the organization of a “Hex Kavanaugh” event.

According to Vox, “many quasi-religious rituals” are making the rounds in the halls of social media that are meant to “help self-identified witches process trauma, anger, and grief” in the wake of Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

One popular spell is the “Gratitude Spell” authored by Instagram user @celestightfor the pagan political organization WitchTheVote that focuses on feminist causes like child sacrif — I mean, abortion.

“In this open-ended spell, participants might choose to make a sigil — a sacred sign — on the paper, or vary their tribute to Ford in accordance with their own personal experiences and history,” reports Vox. “They might, if they so choose, send their note to Ford directly.”- READ MORE

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was seen serving food to the homeless while volunteering for Catholic Charities in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, causing left-wing critics to allege the scene was a staged public relations stunt aimed at “humanizing” him.

Entertainment publication TMZ reported on Judge Kavanaugh keeping up his volunteer work in spite of it being his first week on the Supreme Court. The jurist was seen working alongside his former pastor — Monsignor John Enzler, who is now the CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington — feeding homeless residents while his security detail looked on.

“Cynics might see this as a blatant attempt at image repair after the nightmare of his confirmation hearing, but the truth is … this appears to be a regular thing for him,” TMZ wrote. “The Justice was also seen serving up grub to the homeless back in July with the same organization.”

Yet again, TMZ is serving as the PR arm of the White House…helping to normalize Trump's monsters. pic.twitter.com/70ddF7m2Tx — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2018

Leftist comedienne Kathy Griffin was one of the anti-Kavanaugh liberals who seized on the story, saying on Twitter, “Yet again, TMZ is serving as the PR arm of the White House…helping to normalize Trump’s monsters.”- READ MORE