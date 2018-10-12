    True Pundit

    Politics

    Michael Avenatti Predicts Donald Trump Jr. Will Be Indicted by Year’s End

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Fresh Off Challenging Donald Trump Jr. To An Mma Fight, Television Lawyer And Resistance Hero Michael Avenatti Predicted Thursday That President Donald Trump’s Eldest Son Will Be Indicted Before The End Of The Year.

    “Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18,” Avenatti tweeted. “If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning.”

    Avenatti is not the first to predict Trump Jr. may face legal troubles. In August, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone said in an interview that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller will indict the president’s eldest son on a process crime. – READ MORE

    Michael Avenatti is offering to fight Donald Trump Jr. in a three-round MMA fight for charity.

    “I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti … at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald TrumpJr … for charity,” senior media reporter for NBC News and MSNBC Dylan Byers wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

    Avenatti, a frequent critic of the administration, replied, “This would be for two great causes. I’m in.”

    The Hill could not reach Trump Jr. for immediate comment on the offer at the time of publication. – READ  MORE

    Michael Avenatti Predicts Donald Trump Jr. Will Be Indicted by Year's End
    Michael Avenatti Predicts Donald Trump Jr. Will Be Indicted by Year's End

    Michael Avenatti predicted Thursday that President Donald Trump's eldest son will be indicted before the end of the year.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: