Wisconsin Judge Rules State Must Pay For Gender Reassignment Surgeries

On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered the state of Wisconsin to pay for gender reassignment surgeries for two transgender Medicaid recipients. Those recipients, Cody Flack and Sara Ann Makenzie, sued the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which administers Medicaid, and its secretary, Linda Seemeyer, claiming they unlawfully denied Medicaid coverage for necessary transgender medical treatments,

U.S. District Judge William Conley stated, “The likelihood of ongoing, irreparable harm facing these two individual plaintiffs outweighs any marginal impacts on the defendants’ stated concerns regarding public health or limiting costs.

A 1997 Wisconsin Department of Health Services regulation says care that relates to gender transition is medically unnecessary. 10 states deny Medicaid coverage of treatments for gender transition; 19 cover treatment, according to the women’s lawsuit.- READ MORE

A Harvard University sorority has announced it will become gender neutral this upcoming semester.

The group will disaffiliate from its national organization, Kappa Alpha Theta, and rename itself Theta Zeta Xi.

This comes after Harvard’s new policy to prohibit students who are members of single-sex organizations from holding leadership positions in clubs, varsity sports teams, and scholarships.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the sorority’s decision was influenced by Harvard’s new policy, but is “in good faith.” – READ MORE

