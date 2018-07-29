Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Despite being mocked to the sidelines during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush praised President Donald Trump this week for his economic achievements.

On Friday, the Commerce Department announced that the gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent rate for the second quarter of 2018.

That prompted Bush, once derided by Trump as “low energy,” to offer some rare praise of the president.

“Today’s news confirms that 4% growth isn’t just aspirational, it’s achievable through policies that unleash the power of the market. Credit to @POTUS’s economic policies. To sustain this growth, we must pursue a free trade agenda and move to a merit-based immigration system,” Bush tweeted.

The praise came among other tweets from Bush that criticized Trump over his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. is unloading on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for saying this week he has kids who “actually love me” – a comment interpreted as a jab at the president.

“Jeb! I love everything about my father,” Trump Jr. tweeted Thursday. “I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not).”

The president’s oldest son also said of his father: “Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work.”

The Yale Daily News published a story Wednesday about Bush’s appearance on campus this week where, according to the student newspaper, Bush said he returned home to children who “actually love me” after a disappointing finish in the 2016 primary in South Carolina. – READ MORE

