WINNING: Trump Doubles NATO Countries Paying Financial Obligations, Warns ‘Delinquent’ Countries Must Pay Up

Under President Donald Trump, the number of countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance meeting their treaty-imposed financial obligations has doubled. Additionally, NATO spending has increased $130 billion and is on track to be boosted to $400 billion by 2024. Meanwhile, as promised by President Trump, the United States’ hefty contribution to the alliance has dropped from 20% to 16%.

“In the decades before my election, NATO spending declined by two-thirds, and only other NATO members were meeting their financial obligations. Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED, and NATO spending increased by $130B!” the president boasted via Twitter, on Monday.

At a conference on Tuesday in London, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Trump’s leadership with respect to the alliance’s progress.

"We are making real progress, most importantly on the burden sharing," Secretary General Stoltenberg told reporters. "And your leadership on defense spending is having a real impact. Since 2016, Canada and European allies have added $130 billion more to the defense budgets, and this number will increase to 400 billion U.S. dollars by 2024."