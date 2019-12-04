Kamala Harris Spent Over $25 Million on Failed Campaign

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday despite spending over $25 million on her failed campaign.

The latest campaign finance report issued on September 30 showed that Harris had spent $25,877,003, with $10 million cash on hand, according to Open Secrets. The campaign likely spent millions more in the two months since the last report, but the exact numbers will not be revealed until January 2020.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris wrote in a message to supporters, noting that it was “harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Prior to her announcement, Harris canceled a high profile fundraiser on Tuesday at a New York law firm.

The New York Times and the Washington Post recently reported problematic divisions within the campaign with little leadership, a narrative that clearly hurt her ability to fundraise. – READ MORE