‘Winning Again’: Republicans Praise POTUS’ Efforts as 164,000 Jobs Were Added in July

Republican lawmakers praised President Donald Trump‘s economic efforts after the Labor Department announced over 160,000 jobs were added during the month of July.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced in their jobs report that there were 164,000 jobs added during July and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent. The labor force participation rate changed slightly to 63 percent.

Additionally, the job counts from May and June were a total of 41,000 new jobs lower than previously announced, although the July numbers remained within the expectation of economists.

The good news struck a chord with Republican lawmakers, however, who took to Twitter to share their reactions.

https://twitter.com/SteveScalise/status/1157287802939355138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1157287802939355138&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fijr.com%2Frepublicans-trump-job-growth%2F

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said U.S. workers were “winning again” and pointed to the number of jobs added, that wages were “up 3.2%,” and that the unemployment rate was “historically low,” putting the praise on Trump and the “Republican pro-growth agenda.”

“Another huge jobs report: 164,000 jobs added in July, wages up 3.2%, unemployment historically low,” tweeted Scalise. “America’s workers are winning again thanks to and the Republican pro-growth agenda!” – READ MORE