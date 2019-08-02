Americans Think The Media Is More Destructive Than Banks & Corporations

In the new age of censorship, bias, manipulation, and propaganda, Americans have somewhat started to fall for it all a little less. Now, average Americans think of the media as more destructive than banks and corporations – and that trend isn’t likely to reverse anytime soon, as the government continues to use the media to push their agenda.

Based on the conclusions to a RAND Corporation study, the mainstream media is actively sowing discord in American society, award-winning journalist Chris Hedges tells RT. The media is focusing on making two sides hate each other instead of reporting on the facts, and the majority of the public is unaware and doesn't care that their minds are being manipulated by their own emotional responses.

This should not come as a surprise to anybody. A recent survey has revealed that most Americans believe that the news media, more than any other institution, have a negative impact on their country. The findings are hardly surprising, according to media analyst Lionel. Considering most the “news” is full of propaganda and mind manipulation tactics, it is refreshing to see Americans balk at the media.

Conducted by the Pew Research Center, the poll found that 64 percent of Americans believe that the media has a damaging effect on the United States – making them more loathed than other often-demonized institutions such as banks (39 percent) and large corporations (53 percent), according to a report about the poll done by RT.