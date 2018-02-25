True Pundit

WIMP ALERT: Florida Governor Wimps Out; Won’t Suspend Broward County Sheriff After Officers Cowered from School Shooter

The Coward Broward County Sheriff just caught a major break from wimpy Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott wants an investigation first to see if Steve Israel’s office told as many as four officers to stand down outside the school while a gunman mowed down and killed 17 students.

But why not suspend the Sheriff AND investigate the matter as well?

Why let him remain in office and allow him the potential to taint any investigation?

Makes no sense. This appears to be another dog and pony show.

