WIMP ALERT: Florida Governor Wimps Out; Won’t Suspend Broward County Sheriff After Officers Cowered from School Shooter

The Coward Broward County Sheriff just caught a major break from wimpy Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott wants an investigation first to see if Steve Israel’s office told as many as four officers to stand down outside the school while a gunman mowed down and killed 17 students.

But why not suspend the Sheriff AND investigate the matter as well?

Why let him remain in office and allow him the potential to taint any investigation?

Makes no sense. This appears to be another dog and pony show.

Gov. Rick Scott will NOT suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel over the police response to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He says there needs to be an investigation first pic.twitter.com/khXwqa1fv5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 25, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *