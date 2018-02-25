True Pundit

White House Considering Confiscating Guns From “Dangerous People”

President Trump confirmed on Friday that he would support stricter firearms regulations, including a proposal to strengthen the federal background check system and raising the minimum age for buying a semi-automatic weapon to 21 – something the powerful National Rifle Association has said it opposes.

Trump also reiterated his support for training members of school staffs to carry concealed weapons:

“A teacher would have shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened,”

The White House is considering the idea of using restraining orders to take firearms away from people considered "dangerous" as part of its response to last week's massacre at a Florida high school, two people familiar with the matter said.

But who will determine who is considered "dangerous"?
