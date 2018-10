Willie Nelson debuts new song, ‘Vote ‘Em Out,’ at Beto O’Rourke rally (VIDEO)

Country music icon Willie Nelson debuted a surprise political anthem during a rally for Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the state’s Democratic Senate nominee.

Good night to everyone but especially @BetoORourke and @WillieNelson who wrote a brand new song for tonight: “The biggest gun we got/Is called the ballot box/And if you don’t like who’s in there, VOTE ‘EM OUT” pic.twitter.com/LJ1CyyWgmw — Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) September 30, 2018

Nelson, who performed at O’Rourke’s rally on Saturday night in Austin, finished his headlining set with a premiere of “Vote ‘Em Out,” a rallying cry to get voters to the polls.

“The biggest gun we got is called the ballot box,” Nelson sang. “If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out.”

“Election Day is coming ‘round again,” Nelson sang, urging attendees to cast their ballots to vote out this “bunch of clowns you voted in.” The audience enthusiastically sang along with Nelson during the performance. – READ MORE

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) highlighted what he called a “troubling pattern” in Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s posture toward law enforcement during a debate Friday night.

Cruz’s remarks came after he was asked why he cautioned O’Rourke and others not to jump to conclusions in the tragic shooting of Botham Shem Jean, who was gunned down by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment on Sept. 6. O’Rourke has called for the police officer, who has since been charged with manslaughter, to be fired. – READ MORE

“The last time you stood for election was in 2016. You were the runner-up in the Republican primary for president,” said moderator Gromer Jeffers. “Donald Trump as you remember, dubbed you ‘Lyin’ Ted.’ He took swipes at your wife and father. You, in turn, called him a pathological liar. And quite frankly, there’s so many insults between the two of you, it would take the rest of this show to go through them all. But now that he’s president, you guys have become friendly to the point where you praised him in Time Magazine. How do you respond to critics who say that as it relates to President Trump, you’ve lost your dignity?”

“Well, there is no doubt 2016 was an election unlike any others,” replied the Texas senator. After referencing the “hard shots thrown” during the 2016 campaign, Cruz stated his love for his father, who he said “has been my hero every day in my life,” and his wife, whom he is “blessed from God” to be married to. He then described the “choice” he faced after the election.

“Now, after the election in 2016, I faced a choice,” said Cruz. “Donald Trump had been elected president and we had an opportunity to do something extraordinary. I made a conscious choice to do the job I’d been elected to do, which is to represent 28 million Texans. I’ve got a responsibility which is to fight for every person here and every person in this state.” – READ MORE