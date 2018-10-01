WATCH: CNN Founder Ted Turner Bashes CNN

CNN founder Ted Turner criticized the network he started during an interview that is set to air on Sunday, saying that it is not balanced and is too political.

Appearing on "CBS Sunday Morning" with host Ted Koppel, Turner indicated that while he does not watch CNN much anymore and does not want to criticize, he does not agree with the direction in which the left-wing network is going.

CNN’s ratings last week once again fell short–not only of their competitors like Fox News and MSNBC–the network’s ratings fell behind HGTV, the Hallmark Channel, and the History channel last week.

According to AdWeek, CNN came in tenth place during prime time in the week of September 17-23, while cable news competitors Fox News and MSNBC came in first and third place, respectively.

ESPN came in second–while HGTV, NFL Network, USA, Hallmark Channel, the Investigation Discovery network, and the History channel all beat CNN.

During the day time, CNN came in seventh place, again losing to both Fox News and MSNBC, the two networks that took the top two spots.