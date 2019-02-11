Willie Brown Throws Shade at Ex-Girlfriend Kamala Harris: Can’t Beat Trump

Former San Francisco Mayor And California State Assembly Speaker Willie Brown Threw Shade At His Ex-girlfriend, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca), And The Other Contenders For The Democratic Party’s Presidential Nomination In 2020, Writing Saturday That None Of Them Can Beat President Donald Trump.

In his weekly column in the San Francisco Chronicle, Brown wrote:

Make no mistake, President Trump’s State of the Union address was the kickoff for his 2020 re-election campaign, and so far I’ve yet to see a Democrat who can beat him.

[T]he overnight polling after the speech showed that once again, he connected with voters, at least enough voters to make him a 2020 favorite.

You can’t say the same for the Democratic contenders. They all have impressive credentials, winning personalities and positive messages, but none displays the “people personality” that our media-savvy president has mastered.

Let’s just hope Democrats can figure out that we need to go beyond the left and motivate voters across the board, just as midterm congressional campaigns did under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership.

Brown acknowledged last month that he had dated Harris and given her jobs that helped her early political career. – READ MORE