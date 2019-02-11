Newspaper drops syndicated comic strip after hidden ‘go f— yourself’ to Trump

A Pennsylvania newspaper has discontinued a syndicated comic strip after a cartoon published Sunday included a hidden insult to President Trump.

The Butler Eagle’s publisher and general manager Ron Vodenichar said that the paper was alerted by a reader to the hidden message in the “Non Sequitur” cartoon.

“We apologize that such a disgusting trick was perpetrated on the reading public,” Vodenichar said on the paper’s website. “The Butler Eagle will discontinue that comic immediately.”

One panel of Sunday’s “Non Sequitur” cartoon, which encouraged readers to color it in themselves, appears to include the hidden message: “We fondly say go f-ck yourself to Trump.”

Here is the image of the Non Sequitur comic strip.

With the oh-so clever Trump insult pic.twitter.com/rlHwKqbHFj — Fran Warren (@FranWarren) February 11, 2019

