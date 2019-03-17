William H. Macy said he’d give daughters with Felicity Huffman a ‘leg up’ before college cheating scandal

In light of Felicity Huffman‘s arrest for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scandal, her husband William H. Macy is probably cringing at a past interview in which he admitted he’d use nepotism to get his daughters work in Hollywood.

“One can help your children in this business, and the nepotism works, and I have no problems with it,” Macy told Entertainment Tonight in 2004. “If I can give them a leg up, I absolutely would. It’s a great way to make a living. It really is.”

FELICITY HUFFMAN DELETES SOCIAL MEDIA, PARENTING WEBSITE AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

In February, the actor also advised people to be honest, telling Men’s Journal, “ the cheapest way to go. Lies cost you a lot, and they’re never worth what they cost.”

Huffman, 56, is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance-exam. – READ MORE