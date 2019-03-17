AWFUL: Floodwaters Overwhelm Nebraska In The Wake Of ‘Bomb Cyclone’

Historic floodwaters have besieged Nebraska following this week’s “Bomb Cyclone” weather event, leaving areas in and around Omaha and Belleville, Nebraska, completely underwater — and the waters show no sign of receding any time soon.

Few news organizations outside the state have been documenting the flood and subsequent levee breaches, which have left Nebraskans struggling to save their homes and farms from floodwaters reaching up to seven feet higher than they’ve ever been.

historic weather events in Nebraska this week: blizzards and now massive flooding. Dozens of communities have been completely evacuated, displacing thousands.



This is our National Guard dropping giant sandbags to build an island around a pump house—> pic.twitter.com/AeBKAsq1rK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 16, 2019

Reuters reports that the floods are the direct result of the “Bomb Cyclone,” a “winter hurricane that forms when the barometric pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.” Between the Bomb Cyclone’s snow and rain, the Missouri River rose dramatically, and isn’t expected to officially crest until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In Fremont, Nebraska, residents remain stranded, according to local news sources. Roads and bridges are washed out and emergency responders are furiously raising sand-bag walls in the hopes of saving homes from the rising Platte River after two levees, meant to keep the river at bay, failed completely. – READ MORE