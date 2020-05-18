William Barr: Probably Won’t Be a Criminal Investigation of Obama, Biden

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) review of the 2016 Russia investigation is unlikely to yield a criminal investigation of former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Whatever their level of involvement based on the level of information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said in a press conference Monday, referring to U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is leading the inquiry into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the previous election. “Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

Later in his remarks, Barr criticized the general use of criminal investigations as “a political weapon.”

“This is not good for our political life and it’s not good for the criminal justice system,” said the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. “As long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends. This is especially true for the upcoming elections in November.” – READ MORE

