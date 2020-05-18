Sanders: Rethinking How Society Functions Could Be ‘Silver Lining’ to Pandemic (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Sunday said that reevaluating how the U.S. government and society function could be the “silver lining” to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“To tell you the truth, that if there is any silver lining in this midst of this terrible, terrible, and unprecedented moment in American history, in terms of the economy and in terms of the pandemic, it is that maybe we start rethinking some fundamental tenets about the way our government and society work,” Sanders said during an interview with ABC’s This Week.

Sanders, who championed Medicare for All during his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs, said Americans should ask themselves whether health care is a human right or a benefit that could be lost during unemployment. – READ MORE

