William Barr: DOJ to probe possibility of Clinton-Russia collusion

Attorney General William P. Barr said Wednesday that he will probe whether the Clinton campaign’s payments to a company using a former British spy who collected information from Russian sources amounted to collusion.

Testifying to senators, Mr. Barr expanded on the scope of the “review” he says he’s conducting into “the activities over the summer of 2016,” which included vehemently anti-Trump FBI employees making key decisions on Hillary Clinton and President Trump.

But under questioning from Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate’s senior Republican, Mr. Barr also said he’ll look at the Clinton campaign’s payments to facilitate the so-called Steele dossier, the salacious, mostly unverified and in some cases disproved set of documents that helped spur the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

“That’s something that I am reviewing,” Mr. Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee made payments — hidden in campaign finance documents behind a law firm — to Fusion GPS, a Democratic research firm that paid former British spy Christopher Steele to probe Mr. Trump. – READ MORE