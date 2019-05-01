McConnell: Changes to tax law to fund infrastructure a ‘non-starter’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said that proposals to pay for infrastructure improvements by rolling back 2017 tax cuts were off the table, according to The Washington Post.

The Kentucky senator said that the tax bill was responsible for the “robust economy” and he would not back a plan to “step on growth.”

“That’s a non-starter,” McConnell told reporters when asked about the proposal. “This tax bill is what’s generated this robust economy, and the last thing we wanna do is step on all of this growth by stepping back and repealing, in effect, what has generated all of this prosperity and low unemployment.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly reached an agreement during a White House meeting Tuesday with President Trump to seek a deal on a $2 trillion infrastructure bill. – READ MORE