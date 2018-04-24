View our Privacy Policy

Courtside Mitt Romney Swilled ‘Three Grape Sodas’ During Playoff Game Last Night, Then Taunted NBA MVP Russell Westbrook

The 2018 NBA Playoffs have already given basketball fans a remarkable first round, but Monday night’s game between the Jazz and Thunder might have provided the unlikeliest highlight of the postseason yet, when former 2012 Republican presidential nominee and aspiring Utah senator, Mitt Romney, was seen heckling Russell Westbrook while sitting courtside.

The moment, straight from a Mad Libs fever dream, occurred just before halftime of Monday’s matchup in Utah. In a game that could be affectionately described as “chippy,” Westbrook was making sure that his presence was felt, but picking up fouls quickly in the process.

Down just one point with under two minutes left in the second quarter, Westbrook picked up his fourth foul, prompting his exit from the game for the time being and an eruption from the Utah crowd. After the whistle blew, the camera zoomed in on none other than former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, who is hoping to represent the state in place of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

