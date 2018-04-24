The Menu & Wine List for President Trump’s First State Dinner Is Off the Charts: No Wonder Dems Are Fuming They Weren’t Invited

Tonight, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host their very first state dinner at the White House. Their guests of honor will be French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

The dinner will be a grand affair with 150 guests invited, including Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and IMF head Christine Lagarde. Key lawmaking Democrats, however, were not invited.

The first lady’s office said Monday that the menu for Tuesday’s dinner would consist of: Goat Cheese Gateau, Tomato Jam, Buttermilk Biscuit Crumbles, Young Variegated Lettuces, Rack of Spring Lamb, Burnt Cipollini Soubise, Carolina Gold Rice Jambalaya, Nectarine Tart and Crème Fraîche Ice Cream.

The meal is being prepared by White House Executive Chef Christeta Comerford.

China from both the Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush administrations will be used during the upscale meal.

After months of preparations, @POTUS and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success. 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/j7fKmUhISJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 23, 2018

Wine selection was also chosen with the French-American friendship in mind. The Domaine Serene Chardonnay “Evenstad Reserve” 2015 was grown from French plants from Dijon “that thrive in the volcanic Oregon soil.” The Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir “Laurène” 2014 “uses the motto ‘French soul–Oregon soil.’”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1