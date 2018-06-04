Politics Security
Wild Bill Clinton Gives reason he couldn’t be elected today and it’s not why you think; Wow.
Former president Bill Clinton was a guest on CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” where he explained why he could not be elected president today.
Bill Clinton: I couldn't be elected now because I don't like embarrassing people the way Trump does https://t.co/CbI1mvTMIw pic.twitter.com/xdqfPr4P9n
— The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2018
Yeah … about all those women, Bill.
The women.
Remember them?
No, you just embarrassed yourself because you couldn’t keep it in your pants…in the Oval Office. https://t.co/zWRsxsJplf
— Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) June 3, 2018
or maybe, hear me out, maybe because the 22nd amendment exists https://t.co/MwBbHq0mLz
— crystal 🌺 (@cryspbacon) June 3, 2018
