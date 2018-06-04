Wild Bill Clinton Gives reason he couldn’t be elected today and it’s not why you think; Wow.

Former president Bill Clinton was a guest on CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” where he explained why he could not be elected president today.

Bill Clinton: I couldn't be elected now because I don't like embarrassing people the way Trump does https://t.co/CbI1mvTMIw pic.twitter.com/xdqfPr4P9n — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2018

Yeah … about all those women, Bill.

The women.

Remember them?

No, you just embarrassed yourself because you couldn’t keep it in your pants…in the Oval Office. https://t.co/zWRsxsJplf — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) June 3, 2018

or maybe, hear me out, maybe because the 22nd amendment exists https://t.co/MwBbHq0mLz — crystal 🌺 (@cryspbacon) June 3, 2018

