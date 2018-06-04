True Pundit

‘Abracadabra BITCH!’ James Woods Viciously SHATTERS Obama and his smug employment dig at Trump

Posted on by
Remember when Obama pretended blue-collar jobs that all but built America into the country it is today would never make a comeback and in fact, he made fun of Trump for claiming otherwise?

In case you missed it …

youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKpso3vhZtw

We know, his voice makes our left eye twitch uncontrollably but hey, it’s one of his greatest hits.

Especially with this balls-out SLAM-meme from James Woods:

Take a seat, Obama.

'Abracadabra B*TCH!' James Woods SHATTERS Obama and his smug employment dig at Trump
'Abracadabra B*TCH!' James Woods SHATTERS Obama and his smug employment dig at Trump

Take a seat, Obama.

