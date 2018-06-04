‘Abracadabra BITCH!’ James Woods Viciously SHATTERS Obama and his smug employment dig at Trump

Remember when Obama pretended blue-collar jobs that all but built America into the country it is today would never make a comeback and in fact, he made fun of Trump for claiming otherwise?

In case you missed it …

youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKpso3vhZtw

We know, his voice makes our left eye twitch uncontrollably but hey, it’s one of his greatest hits.

Especially with this balls-out SLAM-meme from James Woods:

The lowest unemployment in recorded American history. Thank you, Mr. President. #TaxCutsWork pic.twitter.com/VKqB8oaIkl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 2, 2018

Take a seat, Obama.

Love the smug look on Placeholder President's face. Eight years; Zero Accomplishments. — Scott P. (@chicomonkeyfarm) June 3, 2018

Now now Mr. Wood..you know that kind of talk is gonna offend someone!!! LOL pic.twitter.com/e0Q9b8B8Ey — Montie LaRochelle (@MontieDearest) June 3, 2018

Hey, Obama, you made it all possible!! — simcha aliyah (@simchaaliyah) June 2, 2018

– READ MORE

