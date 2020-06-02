WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange misses UK hearing as ‘unwell with respiratory problems’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was too “unwell” to attend a UK court hearing, his lawyer has said.

The Australian had been due for a regular call over hearing via videolink on Monday local time, in the Westminster Magistrates Court.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said the court had received an email from Belmarsh prison, saying Assange was “refusing to attend the hearing and refusing to sign a refusal form”.

When asked if the 48-year-old was too “unwell” to attend, his barrister Edward Fitzpatrick said the defence lawyer Gareth Pierce had sent the court an email on Friday outlining that he “had respiratory problems for some time”.

Meanwhile, Judge Baraitser said the court was yet to find an alternative venue for Assange’s next three-week extradition hearing set for September 7. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --