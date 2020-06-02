[GRAPHIC VIDEO] Portland Rioters Threaten Man They Kicked In the Head – ‘Do Not Protest Against Black Lives’

Portland’s Professional Protesters™ were out in force on Saturday night in a planned protest-turned-riot to “honor” George Floyd who died while in police custody last week in Minneapolis. In other words, it was a familiar scene in this Pacific Northwest City, where laid back Friday-at-4-drum circles have long since given way to antifa violence

Kicked in the head laying lifeless on the street A man had his teeth literally knocked out by Portland rioters Reporter @farleymedia shows how vicious these riots have become Nobody is safe No business is exempt from destruction pic.twitter.com/7x1PAfvy3a — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Saturday evening, Black Lives Matter and antifa collaborated in a destructive rampage of looting and fire bombing of the city. Their “protest,” turned into a roving beat-fest of “righteous indignation” in response to the depravity of police brutality. That’s their story, anyway.

Of course torching businesses owned by minority business owners to avenge for police violence, as happened in Minneapolis, Seattle, LA and Atlanta and other cities, makes no sense. So stipulated. We don’t make the rules here. We report, you decide. – READ MORE

