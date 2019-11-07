WIKILEAKS BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower’s Attorney Zaid Worked With CIA to Imprison Client

This is getting very very interesting.

Now surfaces an Intel gem from Julian Assange’s Wikileaks alleging that the lawyer for Adam Schiff’s anti-Trump and Ukraine whistleblower was called out by Wikileaks and Assange for selling out a legal client to the CIA.

And the client ended up in prison, according to Wikileaks.

Wikileaks previouly hurled a brutal and damning Tweet at attorney Mark Zaid accusing him of selling out a client and working with the CIA to get that client locked up.

Sounds familiar.

Wikileaks and Assange slammed Zaid after he was pontificating about representing whistleblowers in court.

Almost a week later, Zaid responded to the damning Wikileaks accusations:

Zaid’s response solicited more criticism, including a Twitter smack down from former CIA operative John Kiriakou who was also imprisoned:

This story is developing.

