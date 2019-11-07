Dershowitz Applauds ABC and Attacks Epstein Victim & Accuser; Then Gets Quickly Drop Kicked By Reporter Who Reveals Bombshell

Alan Dershowitz attacked Virginia Giuffre, a former Jefferey Epstein sex slave who turned whistleblower, trumpeting ABC News’ decision not to air an interview with the victim.

Then Dershowitz, the seasoned trial lawyer and legal scholar, got taken to school by Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown who broke the Epstein story wide open with a series detailing how the Feds allowed Epstein to skate on sexuall assault and sexual traffickng of minors.

Giuffre has accused Dershowitz of sexually assaulting her after being introduced by Epstein. The case and a counter suit are currently in federal civil court. Dershowitz denies the assault allegations.

ABC was correct in not relying on the credibility of Virginia Giuffre, a proven liar who falsely claimed to have met Tipper and Al Gore on Epstein’s island where they never set foot. She also said she was 14 when she met Epstein. Her own employment records prove she was 17. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) November 6, 2019

2. That if a child victim of sexual assault gets all the details of their trauma correct EVERY time, it’s a sign they have been coached to lie. In other words, it’s common and more more indicative that they are truthful when they do NOT remember exact details. (2) — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) November 7, 2019

After a series of initial responses to Dershowitz, Brown dropped a bombshell:

And btw, Virginia is not the only woman who claims she was with Dershowitz. — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) November 7, 2019