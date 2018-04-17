Why President Donald Trump Calls Melania ‘His Rock’

View our Privacy Policy

The president continued, “Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side.”

The president also noted her devotion to their young son, Barron, 12. “She’s the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I’m so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you’ll wish her well on her special day.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump has made his deep affection for his wife Melania crystal clear, calling her his "rock" and his "foundation" in an email sent to supporters over the weekend. He also requested that recipients sign an online card to wish the first lady a happy birthday. Melania Trump turns 48 on April 26, 2018.

