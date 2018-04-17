Politics
Why President Donald Trump Calls Melania ‘His Rock’
President Donald Trump has made his deep affection for his wife Melania crystal clear, calling her his “rock” and his “foundation” in an email sent to supporters over the weekend. He also requested that recipients sign an online card to wish the first lady a happy birthday.
“Family is one of life’s most wonderful pleasures, and serving as America’s first family has been a truly great privilege,” said the email from the president. “This month, our family is looking forward to a very special day. Please join us in celebrating the first lady and my beautiful, kind-hearted and exceptional wife Melania’s birthday by signing her card.”
The president continued, “Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side.”
The president also noted her devotion to their young son, Barron, 12. “She’s the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I’m so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you’ll wish her well on her special day.” – READ MORE
Melania Trump turns 48 on April 26, 2018.