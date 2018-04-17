Entertainment Politics
Headed To Hollywood? James Comey Reportedly Considering Movie Version Of His Memoir
Former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir may be a bust — there are few left in the media who haven’t noted his dramatic play for attention — but the embattled official has no plans on retiring from the public eye.
According to both The Washington Post and The Boston Globe, Comey is already mulling a film adaptation of his book, “‘A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” which hits bookstore shelves on Tuesday, and a James Comey biopic could be in America’s future.
The media is, unsurprisingly, very bullish on the idea of a James Comey movie, and has already begun casting the lead role. Ideas range from Vince Vaughn, to Armie Hammer, to “Friday Night Lights” and “Bloodline” star Kyle Chandler. Even John Cusack and Ben Affleck have been mentioned for the role. – READ MORE
