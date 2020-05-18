Why Did New York Infect America With Coronavirus? New Report Blames Cuomo, de Blasio

The New York City area not only has more than a quarter of America’s coronavirus cases, but new research suggests that most of the coronavirus cases outside the Big Apple trace back to the New York City area, as well. New York City is the epicenter for the coronavirus in the United States, and a new report suggests Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) shoulder most of the blame.

New York’s emergence as the epicenter of the coronavirus was far from inevitable. A report from the left-leaning site ProPublica contrasted New York City’s and New York State’s responses with those of San Francisco and California. While people do not live on top of one another in San Francisco to the same degree that they do in the Big Apple, the actions of de Blasio and Cuomo strike a marked contrast with those of Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

Lefty Democrats have abused their power during the coronavirus crisis, issuing tougher restrictions on churches and choosing winners and losers among businesses during lockdowns. Americans across the country are demanding businesses reopen, which is wise, so long as Americans still take voluntary precautions. But in the case of big cities like New York and San Francisco, which were always likely to become coronavirus hotspots and whose health systems were indeed at risk of being overwhelmed, stay-at-home orders and lockdowns made a great deal of sense.

Breed worried about the coronavirus pandemic early, thanks in part to San Francisco’s large proportion of Chinese Americans. She worked with Newsom to impose restrictions in late February and early March. de Blasio, by contrast, gave reassurances in late February that New York would beat the virus, and even after he became worried, he faced pushback from Cuomo.

Even worse, de Blasio had spent weeks spurning his own Health Department, leading the department to consider a “resistance” to the mayor, according to an anonymous New York City official. That official said de Blasio had gagged the Health Department commissioner and her top deputy for infectious diseases. – READ MORE

