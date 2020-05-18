FDA Halts Bill Gates-Backed COVID-19 Testing Program

About a month after Bill Gates criticized President Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), the federal government has just halted a Seattle-based COVID-19 testing program backed by Gates.

What are the odds, right?

“Please discontinue patient testing and return of diagnostic results to patients until proper authorization is obtained,” the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) wrote in a memo, addressed to the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), according to The New York Times.

SCAN posted an update on its website on Thursday (May 14) describing how the FDA had asked it to “pause” testing while it receives further guidance on new procedures for its COVID-19 test kits that collect samples at home.

The FDA “recently clarified its guidance for home-based, self-collected samples to test for COVID-19. We have been notified that a separate federal emergency use authorization (EUA) is required to return results for self-collected tests,” the post read. – READ MORE

