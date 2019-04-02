Whoopi Chides Biden Accusers: ‘If Someone Makes You Uncomfortable, Tell Them’

On Friday a former Democratic Nevada state senator came forward to accuseformer Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriately touching her at a campaign rally in 2014, opening the floodgates to accusations against “Creepy Joe” that have prompted some of Biden’s fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls to declare they still “believe all women” and Biden to issue a statement maintaining his innocence but pledging to listen.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts discussed the issue of Biden’s well-documented “overly familiar” behavior with women and girls. Most of “The View” women, who are mostly progressive feminists, defended Biden, even at times chiding the women who came forward and questioning their motives.

Later in the discussion, Goldberg elaborated on her point: “I want women to get to the place where they can say, ‘Hey, you just made me uncomfortable.’ This idea that you have to tiptoe away from this, or you have to carry it. You do not have to carry it. If someone makes you uncomfortable, tell them. He came down to do you a favor; he was at your fundraiser. You had every right to say … ‘Don’t do that Joe’ … You have to stop … mischaracterizing stuff.”

When Sunny Hostin, who described herself as "in the middle" on the issue, remarked, "I don't know if we'll see anymore smelling of hair, and kisses," Goldberg said, "That pisses me off … I don't want Joe to stop doing that."