Bernie’s big bucks: Sanders hauls in $18.2 million, outpacing field so far

Sen. Bernie Sanders hauled in $18.2 million since launching his second straight bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, his campaign announced on Tuesday.

And aides to the independent senator from Vermont touted that they received 900,000 individual contributions in the 41 days from the launch of Sanders’ campaign on Feb. 19 until the end of the first quarter of fundraising on March 31. They said Sanders has “far outpaced” his fundraising from his marathon 2016 race against eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

HARRIS RAISES $12 MILLION, BUTTIGIEG $7 MILLION IN 2020 RACE

The campaign cash figures make Sanders the fundraising leader so far among the large field of Democrats running for the White House in the 2020 race.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California announced on Monday night that she raised $12 million during the January-March period. And South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he brought in more than $7 million.


